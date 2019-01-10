Nancy J. Peterson, 75, Scottsbluff

Nancy J. Peterson, 75, of Scottsbluff, went to be with our Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Nancy was born December 24, 1944 in Baxter, Minnesota to Henry and Hazel Magnan. She grew up in Brainerd and lived around the area most of her life.

She married James Peterson on April 4, 1964. Three children were born to this union. The marriage dissolved in 2003 and Nancy remained in the Scottsbluff area to be with her children and grandchildren.

She loved having people over and being with friends and family. Family was a big part of her life. Family time was important to her and she liked playing cards with her grandchildren and children. She always looked forward to having her children and grandchildren visit. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, she had no boundaries when it came time for giving.

Nancy was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She loved her church and God, and when she was unable to attend church, they came to her. Nancy was also a member of the Gering Valley Extension Club where she had a lot of friends. She loved painting and crafting, frequently Hobby Lobby often. She enjoyed going to craft fairs and preparing for them. She did crafting up until the last day of her living life. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden, reading, going gambling and traveling when she was able. Nancy had a special moose collection and was happy to see moose during her cruise to Alaska. She liked having fun girl’s nights with her friends and was always doing kind things for others. Nancy cherished her dogs who were with her until the very last.

Survivors include her daughters, Alisa (Greg) Fulk and Michelle Peterson; son, Joseph Peterson; grandchildren, Christa (Peter) Ladd, Jesse Peterson, Katie Fulk, Sarah (David) Rupp, Tanner (Taylor) Wilson and Joshua Wilson; great granddaughters, Lily Peterson and Kylee Fulk.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walley; sister, Mariel; five aunts and two uncles.