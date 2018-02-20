Nancy Jean Skinner, 67, Scottsbluff

Nancy Jean Skinner, 67, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Scottsbluff Lied Public Library. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Nancy was born March 21, 1950 in Alliance to Joseph and Garnett (Hardy) Loomis. The family moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1952 and lived there until January of 1966. She graduated from Gering High School in 1968. After one year at Western Nebraska Community College, Nancy became employed by Vocational Rehabilitation in May of 1969. She was hired by the Panhandle Mental Health Center in April of 1970 as a transcriptionist. She retired after 35 years.

Nancy married Thomas Skinner on February 14, 1987 in Scottsbluff. Nancy had a great love for reading and art. She always had a book in her hand, a cat in her lap and a candle burning. Nancy gave the gift of sight from one reader to another by donating her corneas after her passing.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Tom, of 31 years; children, Zach (Jen) Skinner of Gering and Tenica (Bob) Van Winkle of Minatare; grandchildren, Adrian (Madison Hicks) Fritton, Christian Skinner and Phoebe Skinner; sisters-in-law, Harriett Jay of Lincoln and Collette (Greg) Suhr of Gering; many nieces, nephews and their families; and numerous extended Loomis family members. She is also survived by her furry kids, Bean, Squeaky and Gussy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Neil and Nedine Skinner.