Nancy Lee Bohlander, 79, Lake Minatare

Nancy Lee Bohlander, age 79, left her earthly home at Lake Minatare in NE, surrounded by loved ones, to be with her Lord in heaven on December 25, 2017 after a valiant battle with cancer. At Nancy’s request, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date in both Scottsbluff, NE and Florence, AZ. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Youth Programs or Panhandle Humane Society. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Nancy was born to Donald and Dorothy (Franklin) Kincaid on June 29, 1938 in Rockford, IL and graduated from Rockford High School in 1956. She married Clarence (Clancy) Bohlander at Ft. Collins, CO on April 3, 1960 and they enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. She attended North Central College in IL, Colorado State College, University of Northern Colorado, and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Chadron State College in NE. After retirement, she and Clancy spent summers at their lake home in NE and from October to April at their home in Florence, AZ. She was a member of The First Christian Church in Scottsbluff and the First Presbyterian Church in Florence.

Nancy dearly loved her Lord and family. She also loved teaching children and spent her life teaching/mentoring at Gering Valley School, Gering Jr. High School, was Director of several pre-schools and Head Start as well as owning The Gift Horse Gift Shop. She and Clancy served as youth leaders and Sunday School teachers at First Christian Church for many years and she led many Bible studies, sometimes with as many as 50 women participating. She also loved being involved with the Caliente Clowns Ministry, reading, creative writing, cooking, and decorating.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Clancy; daughters – Robin Lynne Watkins (H-Brad) of Florida, Kristina Reano (H-Chad) of Colorado and Carrie Bohlander of Wyoming; adopted children – Tim (Tammy) Hoffman and Andrea (Jeff) Kilthau of Gering; and adopted grandchildren – Morgan, Amanda, Mollie and Annie Kilthau and Austin Hoffman. She is also survived by her brother, Don Kincaid (W-Peggy) and children Kelli (Chris) Calderon and Shannon Benitez; step brothers, Jim (Kit), Dave (Kathy), Dick (Mary Lou) and Bob (Mary Anne) VanLiere, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and step mother.