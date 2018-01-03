Nancy Louise Mobley, 85, Scottsbluff

Nancy Louise Mobley, 85 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at her home. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Jenny (Michael) McCreary of Morrill, Nebraska; granddaughters Marena McCreary and Crystal (Craig) Martin and two great granddaughters Trinity Louise and Alexis Martin; son Thomas (Diane) Mobley of Glendale, AZ and son Daniel Mobley of Williamina , OR and grandson Daniel Mobley; son-in-law Robert Cumpstone of Wethersfield, CT.

She was preceded in death by her husband Owen W. Mobley and daughter Kathryn M. Cumpstone.