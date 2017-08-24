Nancy Susan (Horn) Howard, 78, Scottsbluff

Nancy Susan (Horn) Howard, 78, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Cremation has taken place per Nancy’s wishes. Services will be held at Heritage Estates Chapel located at 2325 Lodge Dr., Gering, NE on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Interment will be for the family at High Butte Cemetery in McGrew. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Nancy was born at McGrew, Nebraska on March 17, 1939, to Charles E. and Lillian (Prokesh) Horn. She grew up on the Horn Ranch in Banner County. She went to the Horseshoe Bend and McGrew schools. She married Douglas Howard on July 25, 1955, at Buffalo, Wyoming and later divorced.

After her mother passed away, Nancy moved to Stuart, Nebraska to be near her daughter. Before retiring and moving back to Scottsbluff, Nancy worked at North Star in O’Neil, NE, where she was a Direct Service Staff and Med Aide caring for girls and women with disabilities.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sons, Doug Howard Jr., infant son Tommy: brothers, Lyle, Charles L., and Joseph S. Horn; sisters-in-law, Janet (Smith) Horn and Leta (Griffith) Horn; brother-in-law Ron (Carolyn) Howard; and her former spouse, Doug.

She is survived by her son, Rick Howard of Denver, CO; daughter, Debra (Mike) Keller of Scottsbluff; brothers, Dale Horn and friend Kay Brunmier, John (Kay) Horn of Loveland, CO; sisters-in-law, Jeannette (Cupitts) Horn, Jane (Feather) Murray; grandsons, Elgin (Jessica) Fernau, Eddie (Drella) Howard, Isaiah Barela; step-granddaughters, Melissa Urbanek, Monica Schmitz; great-grandsons, Ruger and Kort Fernau; step great-grandchildren Alecson Urbanek and Leah Schmitz; sister-in-law Betty (Carl) Montgomery; brother-in-law Gary (Patty) Howard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.