Neil J Dietrick, 77 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

His memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cleansing Flame Chapel in Gering with Pastor Bob Haverick officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.