Nellie Marie Dow, 81, Gering

Nellie Marie Dow, 81, of Gering went to her heavenly home with her husband and family by her side at Regional West Medical Center in Sunday, July 15, 2018. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Her Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Memorials may be given to Friends of Alzheimer’s and Dementia “FAD” PO Box 246, Gering, NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Nellie was born on May 6, 1937 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Arthur and Maudie (Mullins) Jennings. She was three years old when the family moved to Torrington, Wyoming. On June 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to Merle “Buck” Dow and welcomed his two sons Bob and Tom to their union. This love blossomed for 59 wonderful years, adding two daughters Kathy and Jodi, to make the family complete.

Nellie always had a love for nature and enjoyed camping, hunting for rocks and arrowheads, and gardening. She was always wanting to try new things and had a contagious spunk about her. Nellie took her role as homemaker to heart, creating a loving home for her family. She enjoyed working as a cake decorator for the grocery store in Torrington.

Nellie is survived by her husband Merle, son Robert Dow, daughters Kathy Dow and Jodi Ferreyra, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, son Tom Dow, three brothers, and three sisters.