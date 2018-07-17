Nellie Ochoa Guerra, age 92, longtime Panhandle resident, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 19th and a Rosary Service will be at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 18th. Both services will be in the All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father C.P. Varghese officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the Oregon Trail Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be in the All Souls Catholic Church on Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Nellie’s name to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, NE. You may view Nellie’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Nellie’s care and funeral arrangements.

Nellie (Gutierrez) Ochoa-Guerra was born to Ladislo and Soccorio (Murrillio) Gutierrez October 24, 1925 in Portland, Colorado. She had 2 sisters and 4 brothers in her family. She attended school to the 4th grade, and then upon her mother’s death, became the caregiver of the family at age 12. She married Amador Ochoa February 15, 1942. They lived and farmed at Broadwater, NE, then moved to Bridgeport, NE in 1946 and resided there until 1973 raising their family of 6 children and two of her younger siblings. Amador passed away in 1969. She married, Pablo Guerra May 8, 1970 in Sidney and resided there from 1973 until his death in 2004. She then lived with her oldest son in Pennsylvania from 2004 to 2012, at which time she returned to Nebraska to live with daughter Linda in Lincoln, from 2012 until her death. Besides being a homemaker, she worked as a Nurse’s Aide until her retirement. She enjoyed embroidering, cooking, especially teaching her grandchildren, the secrets to making great Mexican food. She was a devout Catholic and collected many special rosaries. Not fearing new technology, she loved staying in touch with her family on the cell phone and “facetime”.

Survivors include: one brother, Les (Louann) Gutierrez, Rochester, NY; six children, Margarito “Och” (Sharon) Ochoa, Chambersburg, PA; Josephine (Donald) Estrada, Omaha, NE; Virginia (Doug) Nielsen, Lincoln, NE; Louis “Lou” (Mary Lou) Ochoa, Winchester, VA; Linda (Angel) Ybarra, Lincoln, NE; Connie (Dennis) Ernest, Gering, NE;

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Nellie was preceded in death by two husbands Amador Ochoa and Pablo Guerra, her parents, 3 brothers; Pete, Raymond, and Richard Gutierrez, and two sisters, Toni Olivas, Teresa Trowbridge, one granddaughter Kelli Nielsen.