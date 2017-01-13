Nelson L. “Shorty” Boerschig, Sr., 84, Alliance

Nelson L. “Shorty” Boerschig, Sr., 84, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

“Shorty” was born February 21, 1932 in Buffalo, New York. He lived most of his life in Alliance.

During his lifetime in Alliance he was employed by numerous farmers, the Burlington Northern Railroad, the City of Alliance and Electric Hose & Rubber.

He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed visits with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Lavell, Andy, Nelson Leo, Jr., Frank, Mike, Janice, John, Theresa, Lydia and Lori. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Madeline, one child, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission-Church of God. Pastor Don Mink and Ron Fletcher will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. A one night wake will begin at the church on Monday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m.