Nick D. Dahlgren, 85, Scottsbluff

Nick D. Dahlgren, 85, of Scottsbluff, NE went home to be with his Lord Jesus on February 11, 2018 at Skyview Care Center, Bridgeport, NE. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Mitchell Berean Church or to the family to help cover Nick’s medical expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Nick was born May 6, 1932 in Merriman, NE to Cecil A. and Vera T. (Sellers) Dahlgren. He attended school in rural Cherry County and moved with his family to Gordon, NE when he was eleven years old and graduated in 1950 from Gordon High School. In 1950, he joined the United States Navy during the Korean War. Nick became a Radio Man, Second Class aboard the U.S.S. Foss and the U.S.S. Brown. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He married Yvonne Thompson in 1955 and from this union three children were born: Rex, Rona, and Rick.

In 1988, he met and married Judy (Loose) Lienemann and was blessed to have her three children, Debbie, Kim, and John in his life. He worked for the State of Nebraska for 30 years as a Grain Warehouse Examiner, and retired in 1992. During retirement he worked for Co-op Pharmacy delivering prescriptions, and the last ten years was a delivery driver for Team Toyota.

Although Nick grew up in Ranching Country, where horses were numerous, he would rather ride something with wheels and a motor including the many motorcycles he had. Nick was the first charter member in the NE Motorcycle Retreads in Culbertson, NE. Nick and Judy loved to travel visiting many sites, places, and family in the United States. They both loved the Huskers and attended many football games including two bowl games. Nick loved the Lord, his church, and people. He will be missed.

Nick is survived by his wife Judy; children Rex (Signe) Dahlgren of Ellicott City, MD, Rona Dahlgren (Dennis Schmedit) of Dallas, TX, Rick (Tiffany) Dahlgren of Gothenburg, NE, Dan (Debbie) Shay of Fresno, CA, Kimberly Lienemann of Red lodge, MT, John Lienemann (Fiancée Beth Petersen) of Terrell, TX; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister Yvonne (Dahlgren) Don Fitts of Scottsbluff, NE; brother-in-laws Dennis (Lynn) Loose of Lincoln, NE, Mike (Mary) Loose of Cheyenne, WY; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, sisters Mary Lois (Bill) Harding, Betty (Roger) Phillips, Maxine (Myron) Gehrig, and in-laws Harold and Freida (gorr) Loose.

The family would like to thank Regional West Hospice, Skyview Nursing Home, the VA, Carole Sinner, Mandy Fertig, and all the prayer warriors.