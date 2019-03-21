Norma Jean Frank, 82, Gering

Norma Jean Frank, 82, of Gering, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Heritage Estates surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Salem Congregational Church, 2001 7th Avenue in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be directed to the Gering Public Library Building Fund, Salem Congregational Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jean was born on August 15, 1936 to parents, Alex and Bertha (Albert) Bauer in Melbeta. She grew up on farms east of Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1954. She met her husband, William “Bill” Frank and they married in Salem Congregational Church on July 27, 1958. They were married 60 years at the time of her death. The couple had two sons, Michael J. Frank and Timothy A. Frank.

After graduation, Jean went to work for Nebraska Machinery Company in Gering taking a few years off while having children. She worked briefly for Sherwin-Williams Co. and then returned to Nebraska Machinery Company until her retirement in 2002, at which time she had been employed by them for 40 years. She worked as a volunteer for the Regional West Medical Center gift shop after her retirement. Jean also worked evenings and weekends for Judy’s Hallmark Card Shop in Scottsbluff. She was involved in the church and volunteered as the church librarian for multiple years and sang with the church choir. Jean was a founding member of WIN (Women Investing Now) and served on the Gering Public Library Board.

Jean was an avid bowler, bowling in many city, state, and national tournaments. She was also a member of the 600 Series Club. Additionally, Jean took up golfing and golfed on several leagues, multiple times a week. She enjoyed music and sang with Valley Voices for a number of years, and traveled with the group to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Jean loved gardening and spent her spare time tending to a multitude of flower gardens surrounding her home. She enjoyed playing any type of card game with family and friends. She was also faithful to her daily walks until ill health no longer permitted her to do so.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bill of Gering; son, Michael J. Frank of Seaside, Oregon and son, Timothy A. Frank (Mykel Ann Jons) of Lincoln; sisters, Joyce E. Asmus and Beverley A. (Mark) Overman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Bertha Bauer; and two brothers, Billy Bauer and Gary Leroy Bauer.