Norma Rhiley, 94, of Oshkosh passed away early Saturday morning, January 7, 2017 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Rev. Kathy Montira officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Rhiley family.