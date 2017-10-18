Norman Wayne Gross, 82, rural Mitchell

Norman Wayne Gross, 82, passed away surrounded by family, Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home in rural Mitchell. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given in Norman’s name to St Judes or Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com . Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Norman Gross was born on August 6, 1935 in Scottsbluff, NE to James Gross and Isabell Michie. He received his early education at Haig and graduated from Gering High School in 1953. After high school, he attended Colorado State University to study veterinary medicine. He then enlisted in the Army where he worked as a safety inspector at various dairy farms in France.

On June 22, 1958, he was united in marriage to Nancy Welsch. The couple made their home on their family farm in Mitchell Valley. Norm was a proud farmer, he spent many of his days from dawn till dusk in his fields. They always traveled, attending concerts, stock shows and seeing attractions of that region. Norm was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, life member of the Elks, member of the Haig school board, Nile Valley COOP board and American Legion Post #0036.

The door was always open, everyone was welcome to pull up a chair, sit a while and chat. Nancy always had coffee or iced tea ready to be poured. It never took long for a stranger to become a friend. Norm was an incredible storyteller; the stories were always entertaining and often revealed forgotten history of the Mitchell Valley and Haig area.

Norman and Nancy never missed a sporting event or school activity of the grandkids. He was always willing to give advice whether it was how to improve your free throw shot in basketball or how to conquer ones’ fear when struggling in school. That support didn’t end with his immediate family, he was a mentor, teacher and resource to many who worked alongside him over the years. Though the sun may have set and his final harvest is complete, we will never forget the lessons and cherished memories.

Norman is survived by daughter Callie (Aaron) Schroeder of Gering, grandchildren Nate (Stevie) Gross, Brigitte Gross (Roger Anaya) all of Scottsbluff, Elizabeth Gross-Blanchard of Lincoln, Bethany (Dave) Mehring of Gering, and Ethan Blanchard of Colorado Springs, CO. great-grandchildren Josiah, Alyssa, Bailee, Sahraya, Melanie, Parker, Zyanna, and Hudson and one more baby Gross on the way. Sister and brother-in-law Linda and Keith Walters of Gering; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, and son Curt. Parents James and Isabell Gross and brother Neil and Hilda, (MaryLou) Gross, in- laws Christ and Katherine Welsch.