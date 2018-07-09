Olivia H. and E. Wayne Swank

Olivia H. Swank went to her heavenly home May 13, 2017. She was born in Hemingford, NE on Sept. 14, 1923 to Helen and Jacob Elsea. Her parents were homesteaders and Olivia, along with her brothers, helped out on the farm. She left home at age 16 and moved to Alliance, NE where she graduated from Alliance High School. She then moved to Scottsbluff, NE, and worked for a local potato cellar and then at a local cleaners business. Olivia loved to dance and went to the Sanford Dance Hall in Mitchell, NE where she met the love of her life, Wayne, in early 1942.

E. Wayne Swank joined Olivia in heaven on July 5, 2018. He was born Dec. 4, 1923 in Scottsbluff, NE to Mary and C. Ed Swank. He attended Scottsbluff High School until being drafted due to WWII. He had been helping his father with the tire business, Ed Swank and Son Tire. Wayne met Olivia while on a date at Sanford Dance Hall and Olivia stole his heart. They married Dec. 25, 1942 in Alliance, NE and celebrated their 74th anniversary in 2016.

Wayne joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed stateside in New York, NY. They came back to Scottsbluff to run the family tire business and changed the name to Swank Tire Company. They serviced and sold Good Year tires in the shop and in the fields. Wayne was the owner/manager and the business’ motto was “It’s the service after the sale that counts”. Olivia operated the office and business finances. They sold the business in 1969 and moved to Palm Beach Shores, FL and after a year there, they relocated to Greeley, CO where Wayne worked with tires, once again. Working with tires was his life. Wayne and Olivia returned to Scottsbluff, NE in 1975 and retired.

Wayne loved stock car racing and sponsored many stock cars. He loved trap shooting in his younger years and flew planes in the Bonanza Club. He loved bowling and spending time with family.

Wayne was also a charter member of the Eagles and Elks clubs.

Olivia was a great cook and shared several family recipes. She enjoyed her family too. Olivia was an Altar Society member at St. Agnes Catholic Church where the family attended.

Surviving the couple are their children: Janice O. Crook (Larry) of Palm Beach Shores, FL, Mary H. Fleeman (Rod) of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Ronald W. Swank (Teresa) of Scottsbluff, NE.; Olivia’s brother, John Elsea (Darlene), of Greeley, CO; 7 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and one nephew.

Preceding them in death were an infant daughter; son-in-law, John Blaha; Olivia’s brothers: Arnold Elsea (Wanda); Gerald Elsea (Greta); a great-grandson, their parents and numerous relatives.