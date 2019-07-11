Oneva May Lummel, Bridgeport

Oneva May Lummel, of Bridgeport, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age 82.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-5 pm at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to All Souls Catholic Church or Morrill County Home Health.

Oneva was born on May 18, 1937 in Cuming County near West Point, Nebraska at her farmhouse to Gertrude and Harry Hoetfelker.

She graduated from West Point High School in 1955, after which she worked at the West Point Memorial Hospital for several years before meeting the love of her life, Wendelin (Wendy) Lummel. They married in the Catholic Church April 4, 1956. On November 1, 1956, they loaded up their car with their belongings and started a new part of their life in Bridgeport, Nebraska working for T.A. and Dorothy Lally at the Bridgeport News-Blade which they purchased in 1975 and served their community until they retired in 2009.

Along with her being co-editor of the Bridgeport News-Blade for 35 years Oneva had many interests in her life including: being leader of Girl Scout Troop 132, being a member of the Bridgeport Lions Club and most of all her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of All Souls Catholic Church where she taught a CD class, was usher and belonged to the Altar Society of where she held several offices. Oneva was honored by the Camp Clarke Villa board for serving on that board for five years. One of her favorite projects was creating many items to decorate the activity buses for the athletes traveling to tourneys. She also enjoyed making crafts of all types and did some painting as well which she was very good at. Also she always looked forward to delivering “meals on wheels.”

Even after her children graduated from school she still was always present at all school activities, especially those in which her grandchildren were part of. She often commented on how much she enjoyed the new gym and auditorium.

Oneva was always first in line whenever a volunteer was needed in many ways either for the community or for her church. She always enjoyed the many family get-togethers at her house when all the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren gathered.

Preceded her in death were two grandsons, Christopher Wise and Andrew Lummel; sisters, Camilla Westerman and Elmira Merrell and brother, Leigh Hoetfelker.

Survivors include her husband Wendelin, and her children Debbie (William) Wise, Susan (David) Newman and James (Shelley) Lummel. Her sister, Marlene Parrish. She also was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild.