Opal F. Muhr, 99, Bridgeport

Opal F. Muhr, 99, of Bridgeport, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Redington Church in Redington, NE with Pastor Rick Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Chaulk Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Opal's honor be made in care of Camp Rock.

Opal was born April 10, 1920 in Harrisburg, NE to James and Ethel (Satchell) Dugger. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1938. She had 2 years Normal Training then taught in Banner County. She married Ralph Muhr on April 19, 1943 in Bridgeport.

Opal worked on the farm and in the beet dump helping farmers with their crop. She enjoyed caring for pets, gardening, canning, cooking, and helping the mechanics on the farm. She even overhauled a Ford V-8 engine.

Opal is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and loving family.

Her parents, husband, 3 sisters and other family members preceded her in death.