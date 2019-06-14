Orin Patrick Bolzer, 77, Mitchell

Orin Patrick Bolzer, 77, of Mitchell, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 12, 2019 on his farm. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Burial will be held prior at Mitchell Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the family and will be designated to the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy in Gering. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Orin was born March 3, 1942 in Scottsbluff to Paul and Theresa “Rose” (Kling) Bolzer. He attended school at Mitchell.

He married Karen Nightingale and to this union three children were born: Dane, Lynn and Kelly.

Orin loved soil moving and farming his whole life, first with his parents, and then with his sons, daughter, grandsons, and granddaughters.

Orin was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He enjoyed dancing to polka and country. Orin often attended tractor pulls and car shows. He loved gravel pit gatherings, cooking and four-wheeling. Each year he raised a bountiful garden and shared vegetables with friends and family.

Spending time with family was very important to him. He was always smiling, laughing and talking. He had numerous friends and was the life of the party. Orin had a gift of making everyone feel welcome and was there to help anyone in need.

Survivors include his son, Dane (Cheryl) Bolzer of Mitchell; daughter, Lynn Bolzer of Mitchell; grandsons, Matthew (Heidi) and Joshua Bolzer; great granddaughters, Hadleigh, Kennedi and Payton; sister, Cheryl Mueller; nieces, Jackie and Haley; aunt, Alvina Kaufeldt; uncle, Dick Yakel; “adopted son”, Tony Bauer; best friend, Larry Groskopf; and significant other of 24 years, Francine Rogers.

Orin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kelly; and brother-in-law, David Mueller.