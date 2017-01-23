Oscar “Glen” Hensley, 75, Broadwater

Oscar “Glen” Hensley, 75, of Broadwater, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later on in 2017. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Glen was born August 22, 1941 to Oscar James and Helen May (Shuler) Hensley at Broadwater, NE. He graduated from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1959. He was drafted into the US Army and went to Viet Nam from 1964-1966. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to work for various farmers and ranchers in Broadwater including Jerry Goeman Family and Cleve Wiggins Family.

Glen is survived by his sisters Irene M. Pankowski of Alliance, Bertha (Gene) Cochran of Scottsbluff, and JoAnn Hopkins of Portland, OR; seven nephews; four nieces; and his adopted family Sherry, Collin, and Little Jaylynn whom he cared deeply about and the Dave Wiggins family.

Glen was preceded in death by his grandparents John G. and Emma E. Shuler, parents Oscar and Helen May Hensley in 1956, his brother Dale James Hensley in 2014, and nephew Randy Gene Cochran.