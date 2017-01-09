Pam E. Bubak, 48, Gering

Pam E Bubak, age 48 of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, January 5 2017 at Regional West Medical Center.

She was born January 29, 1968 to Paul and Pat (Rein) Bubak in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1986 and began her journey in the field of sales and management. During her life she worked in many management positions, including Godfather’s Pizza, Walmart and Dollar General. She also spent time working at Mid Wick, Gering Glass and most recently Safeway. Throughout her career she made many lifelong friends that blessed her life in so many ways.

Pam’s caring personality made her an avid gardener and animal lover. She loved to care and watch her plants grow. This hobby also sparked a love of butterflies. She was known for taking in stray cats and making them her own. They were her most beloved, although she also had pet hamsters and Hazel her dog. Throughout her home butterflies, Hello Kitty and rocks are seen everywhere.

Pam was survived by her fiance Mark Peterson and his son Mitch Peterson, and extended family; cousins Jeff and Vicki Bott and Cindy Strauch, her aunt Bonnie and Willie McMillan and numerous cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle and aunt Bob and Betty Bubak.

At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

A memorial has been established to the MidTown Animal Hospital or for Pam’s funeral expenses, 3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.