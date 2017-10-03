Pamela Sue (Knaub) Nation, 59, Gering

Pamela Sue (Knaub) Nation, 59, of Gering, went home to her Father in Heaven on Friday, September 29, 2017. She passed peacefully in her sleep after succumbing to her battle with congestive heart failure. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday October 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Pamela was born on December 1st, 1957 in Scottsbluff, NE at St. Mary’s Hospital to Robert and Peggy Knaub, where she grew up and graduated from Gering High School in 1976. On July 28th, 1978 she married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Randy L. Nation at the Wildcat Hills in Gering, Nebraska. They resided in Gering and she gave birth to their children, Travis R. Nation in 1981 and Matthew S. Nation in 1985. She had several careers throughout her life. She was currently employed for the Gering Public Schools District as the student services assistant.

Pamela was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and sister. She dedicated her life to her family and God. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies consisted of gardening, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and helping on the family farm.

Pamela will be remembered as a strong-willed woman with an unwavering love for her family and friends. She had faith in God beyond measure; believing in the beauty and peace awaiting her in Heaven.

Survivors include her husband of thirty-nine years, Randy Nation; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Mandy Nation; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Alexandra Nation; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sandy Knaub; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Dan Grubbs; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Rodney Lewandowski; father-in-law, Robert Nation; grandchildren, Hailey Andrews, Keegan Nation, Briahna Nation, and Truett Nation; also a great-grandmother to be; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. and Peggy J. Knaub, mother-in-law, Marilyn B. Nation, and brother, Phillip N. Knaub.

Pamela was an amazing woman and our rock. We will carry her memory in our hearts.