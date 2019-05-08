Pat E. Chitwood, 72, Scottsbluff

A Memorial Service for Pat E. Chitwood age 72 of Scottsbluff, NE, who died peacefully at home on May 6, 2019, will be held at 2 PM on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Pat was born on January 20, 1947 at Baraboo, Wisconsin to Zack and Kathryn (Whiting) Chitwood. He received his early education in the Wisconsin school system and worked on the family’s farm. He then attended the Nebraska Job Corp in Chadron, NE and received training in running heavy equipment machinery.

He married Cheri G. Brown on January 31, 1969 in Chadron and they made their home and raised their family in the Scottsbluff / Gering area.

Pat enjoyed fishing, camping and watching his kids play sports as they grew up. He also enjoyed watching football (Huskers and Broncos) and wrestling.

His survivors include wife Cheri Chitwood, Sons Jeff (Grandsons Nick and Brock) and Ron Chitwood (Granddaughter Alyssa, Grandson Gage), and daughter Lori Rehmer (Grandsons Dustin and Jacob).

He was preceeded in death by his parents and a brother James Elliot.