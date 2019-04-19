Patricia Ann Stricker, 76 formerly of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away peacefully with family at her side Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Pat’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Festival of Hope or the church. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Pat was born on April 22, 1942 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Chester G. and Gladys M. (Koenig) Snook. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1960 and graduated from Scottsbluff Beauty Academy in 1961. She married Donald D. Stricker on December 4, 1960 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and they made their home in the Mitchell Valley area until 1979 where they moved to Mitchell. Pat recently moved to Arvada, Colorado in the fall of 2017 to be closer to her family.

Pat worked at the Affiliated Trading in Scottsbluff for 13 years until they closed. In 1982, she came to work for Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel until 2009, then worked at Gering Memorial Chapel until 2017 when she retired.

Pat was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, member of the Circle of Praise, served on the Widowed Persons Board, Festival of Hope and Red Hat Society.

Pat loved to cook, do crafts and yardwork. Pat was a devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Pat is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Suzanne Stricker of Golden, CO; grandsons Jordan and Kelsie Stricker and their children Raelynn and Niall; Jared and Casey Stricker and their children Cash and Jackson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joyce and Harold Kautz, sister-in-law Elaine Stricker, brother-in-law Roger Stricker; nephews and nieces Steve and Barb Kautz, Holly and Ken Johnson, Kelly Kirkpatrick, Mark and Mary Kirkpatrick.

Preceding her in death was her husband Don, her parents, sister Charlene Kirkpatrick and brother-in-law Jack Kirkpatrick, brother Jack Snook, brothers-in-law Ronald Stricker and David Stricker, sisters-in-law Donna Stricker and Kathy Stricker.