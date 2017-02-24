Patricia Linnett, 67, Scottsbluff

Patricia Linnett, 67, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Memorials may be made in care of the Cirrus House in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.
She was born July 27, 1949 in Scottsbluff to Alex and Helen (Achziger) Betzold. She graduated from Sunflower High School near Mitchell in 1967. She received her Cosmetology degree from the Hollywood Beauty College. Patty was a member of the Cirrus House until her passing at Chimney Rock Villa.
She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Allen A. Morris; a resident of Chimney Rock Villa; children Bridgett Stone, Cory Linnett and Justin Bolinger; 3 grandchildren Sheri, Dustin and Emily; 8 great grandchildren; seven siblings; and several nieces and nephews.