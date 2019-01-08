Patricia Louise Peters, 88, Scottsbluff

Patricia Louise Peters, 88, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Gering, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel with Reverend Seth Leypoldt officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel from 3-7 PM on Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.geringmemorialchapel.com

Patricia was born December 2, 1930 in Austin, Texas to Marion and Ruth (Tollefson) Raney. She was raised and educated at Horton, Kansas. After graduation, she attended Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri where she met her future husband, Ron Peters. The couple would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in 2019. From this union, three children were born: Sandra, Steven, and Sylvia.

Patricia worked as an Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper in many different businesses including the Gering Schools and the Social Security Office. She also found the time to be a BlueBird/Campfire Leader, Cub Scout Leader, and helped with 4-H.

After Ron’s career with Swift and Company ended, the couple relocated to Greeley, CO for several years, before retiring and moving back to Gering. She always kept her mind sharp and was a pro at Sudoku and Crossword puzzles. In her younger years, Patricia enjoyed traveling, playing piano and her melodica, playing bridge, and flying kites.

Patricia was a member of the Gering United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.

Patricia is survived by her sister Linda (Michael) Williams of Carbondale, KS; daughters Sandy (Maurice) Block of Eaton, CO and Sylvia Bamrick of Scottsbluf; grandchildren Michelle (Ron) Yovich of Frederick, CO, Heidi (Aaron) Juarez of Moses Lake, WA, Russ (Kelly) Bamrick of Gering, Tony Bamrick of Scottsbluff, Amy Peters of Lincoln, NE, and Sarah Peters of Boulder, CO; and eight great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, brother Roger, son Steven, and son-in-law Bob Bamrick.