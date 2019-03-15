Patricia R. Raymond, 90, Scottsbluff

Patricia R Raymond, 90 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 1-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Patricia was born on August 11, 1928 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to E.Y. Grupe and Gertrude Gragson and received her early education in numerous places around the United States, graduating from Brownell Hall in Omaha, Nebraska.

She married David L Raymond on October 20, 1950 in Scottsbluff. Nebraska and made their home just north of Scottsbluff. She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Church.

Patricia is survived by her four children: Rebecca (Joe) Keers, Richard (Elaine) Raymond, Daniel (Linda) Raymond and John (Ellen) Raymond; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband David.