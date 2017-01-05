Patrick S. Klein, 61, Dix

Patrick S. Klein, 61, of Dix, NE, died at Kimball Health Services on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Mike Clement officiating. Burial will be in the Dix Cemetery. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Patrick’s Tribute Wall and leave messages and stories for the family. Donations can be made to the family or the Dix Rural Fire Department in Patrick’s memory. The services for Patrick have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Patrick Scott Klein was born in Orange, California on June 30, 1955, the son of Gerhard and Bette (Weiss) Klein. He was raised in California and graduated from the Quartz Hill High School in 1973. He moved to Durango, Colorado and worked at Purgatory Ski Resort in the kitchen. He moved back to California and worked in construction with his brothers in the Antelope Valley area of California. Patrick then went to work for GE in Mojave, CA. He was married to Sheila Smith on June 22, 1985 in California and they had two sons, Evan and Jacob. The family lived in Lancaster, California for 2 years. They moved to Portola, California and Patrick started The Portola Janitorial Business. Along with doing janitorial work, Patrick also delivered newspapers and performed snow removal. They moved to Oregon to reunite with family and then in 2010 they relocated to Dix, Nebraska. He enjoyed studying the weather, working on wood carvings, gardening and studying the Bible. He loved animals and spending time outdoors. Patrick also coached little league baseball and was a fan of the New Mexico Lobos and the L.A. Dodgers. He was a dedicated Christian and faithfully attended his local church.

Survivors include his wife Sheila Klein of Dix, NE; sons Evan Klein of Hannastown, PA and Jake Klein of Dix, NE; daughter Tiffany Klein of Lynnville, IN; brother John Klein of Bend, OR; sisters-in-law Jodi and Mary Klein of Bend, OR; daughter-in-law Sarah Klein and granddaughter Ellini Klein of Hannastown, PA and grandson Trevor Jines of Lynnville, IN and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Greg. He will be missed by all.