Paul Lerma, Scottsbluff

On Tuesday October 31, 2017 Paul was called to be with the Lord. He was born on September 26, 1953 to Gregorio and Margarita Lerma, and is survived by his wife Rosy, daughter Selina, and son Evan.

Paul, as many know, was an extraordinary man. He was a kind, gentle, self-less, and caring person. He always put others needs first, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. With his unforgettable smile his presence would light up a room and he had a tremendously forgiving heart.

He enjoyed traveling and seeing the great countryside. His hobbies included car shows, amazing foods, boating, golfing, trucking, RC planes and cars, grilling on the BBQ with his son, music, and photography. He was an inspiring entrepreneur since the age of 19 years old, with two of his greatest accomplishments being Rosita’s Restaurant and Paul Lerma Trucking. Most of all he loved being surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 10AM- 5PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Rosary to follow at St. Agnes Church at 6PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at St. Agnes Church with Father Vince Parsons and Father Gerald Harr officiating. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.