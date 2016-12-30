Paul Manley, 89, Scottsbluff

Paul Manley, age 89, of Scottsbluff, passed into God’s care on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Dr. Egon W. Gerdes officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Beaver City, Nebraska at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 3. There will be a viewing from 9-10 a.m. in the church preceding the service. Memorials may be designated for Camp Laramie Peak or the Nebraska Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being made with the assistance of Jolliffe Funeral Home, Scottsbluff where online condolence may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Paul was born August 4, 1927, in Central City, Nebraska to Helen (Eliason) and Paul Manley, Sr. He was graduated from Beaver City (Nebraska) High School in 1945 and entered the Navy where he served as a mechanic mate aboard ship stationed in California, honorably discharged in 1949. He was married to his spouse of over 70 years, R. Joan Brown, on June 15, 1946. They had four children: Jean Starr (Chicago), Michael Manley (Lincoln), Susan Deal (Gering), and Marty Manley (Gering).

After leaving the service, Paul worked briefly as an appliance repairman for a small business in Holdrege, Nebraska. He was gifted in his ability to repair almost anything. When the opportunity arose, he entered the Nebraska State Patrol in 1955 and worked until his retirement in 1987. He was stationed as a trooper in Alliance, Sidney, and Scottsbluff. Later in his service, he taught defensive driving in many schools to young people and also adult classes, many of whom still remember him.

Paul, aka “Bear,” was active in Scouting for years, both before and especially after, his retirement. He worked with numerous young people as well as with his sons, grandsons, and great-grandson in scouting events. He was a regular staffer at Camp Laramie Peak, where he taught the Scouts gun safety and shooting firearms. He participated in mountain man activities and attended many tree plantings. He loved scouting and spent hours helping to maintain Camp Laramie Peak. He passed this love on to his sons, grandsons, and great-grandson, several of whom received the Order of the Arrow. When Paul wasn’t scouting (or maybe when he was), he loved fishing. Family members all have their favorite “fish story.”

Paul revived his repair skills on retirement, helping out at his son’s restaurant. He would be up early each day and went faithfully to see if anything needed “fixing.” You could find him there with his big black van loaded with tools, ready to do whatever was needed. If there was nothing, there was always time for coffee.

Paul was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, serving as a deacon and elder. He was not vocal about his faith, but it was an important part of his life. He could also be found at the YMCA and was employed for a few years at Unit 13. Paul was a 50+ year member and Master Mason in the Jachin Masonic Lodge, no. 146, Holdrege Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, all four children, and one sister, Mildred Herold of Annapolis, Maryland. He was grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 7.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Thaddeus Schwindt.