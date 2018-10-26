Paul Walgren, 55, Alliance

Paul Walgren, 55, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018.

He was born January 3rd, 1963 in Alliance, NE to Frank and Lorraine Walgren.

He is survived by his son, Nick (Peggy) Walgren, and two daughters, Brittany (Kyle) Tharpe and Ashley Bolinger, his sister, Debbie Wickham, and brothers, Rick and Steve Wickham. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin, George, Ricky, Peyton, Rylee and Halynn.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Walgren, his son, Justin Walgren, his sister, Becky Walgren.

Throughout his life he traveled within Nebraska staying close to home. He attended WNCC in Sidney, NE for a welding degree. He also worked at Lockwood in Gering, and Vitalix in Alliance. He resided in Alliance most of his life.

He loved and took much pride in the love that he had for his dog and dogs prior. One of Paul’s greatest loves was going fishing during his free time. He was a very independent person and did not ask for much from others. He was also comforted by listening to old rock.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 27th at 1030 A.M. at Bates-Gould Funeral home in Alliance with Pastor Gary Belk officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at 212 East 5th Street Alliance, NE 69301.