Pauletta Sue (Long) Stranske, 62, Scottsbluff

Pauletta Sue (Long) Stranske, 62, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Scottsbluff.

Her memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Pauletta was born in Royal Oak Michigan August 30, 1956 to Paul and Stella Long. She grew up in Waco, NE. She attended school in Waco and graduated 1974 from Centennial High School in Utica, NE. Pauletta married Gary Stranske In 1976 and they had two children, Lisa and Christie. She lived in McCool Jct, North Platte, and Scottsbluff Nebraska. She worked various jobs during this time. Before she retired she worked as an Animal Control Officer for Scottsbluff Police Department for several years. She enjoyed competing at AKC dog Shows showing her prized Beagles and attaining their Champion Status. She loved playing Texas Holdem and won some small tournaments. She also enjoyed attending her granddaughters sporting events especially Softball games.

Pauletta is survived by her husband Gary, and two children Lisa Paez and Christie Stranske of Scottsbluff, Her Grandchildren Sasha and Zoey Paez of Scottsbluff. She is also survived by her Brother Billy Long of Scottsbluff, Sister Patty (Kenneth) Agena of Bryan, TX, Sister in law and brother in law Denise and John Janssen of Geneva NE and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Stella, brothers Roland, Eddie, Freddie, and Bruce Long.