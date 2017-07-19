class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-248661 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Pauline Sanchez, 66, Mitchell

July 19, 2017
Pauline Sanchez, 66, Mitchell
May 24, 1951 - July 16, 2017

Pauline Sanchez, 66, of Mitchell, died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Mitchell Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Mitchell United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Brotzman officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Pauline was born May 24, 1951 in Minatare to Raymond and Estella (Martinez) Casados. She married Gilbert Sanchez Sr.

Pauline enjoyed playing Bingo every day, sometimes even twice a day. She was a devoted homemaker to her family and loved her grandchildren immensely.

Survivors include her sons, Marc (Nicole) and Gilbert (Angela); and her grandchildren.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments