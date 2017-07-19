Pauline Sanchez, 66, Mitchell

Pauline Sanchez, 66, of Mitchell, died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Mitchell Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Mitchell United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Brotzman officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Pauline was born May 24, 1951 in Minatare to Raymond and Estella (Martinez) Casados. She married Gilbert Sanchez Sr.

Pauline enjoyed playing Bingo every day, sometimes even twice a day. She was a devoted homemaker to her family and loved her grandchildren immensely.

Survivors include her sons, Marc (Nicole) and Gilbert (Angela); and her grandchildren.