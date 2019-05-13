Pedro “Pete” Hernandez, Sr., 65, Wheatland

Pedro “Pete” Hernandez Sr., 65, of Wheatland, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Theresa’s with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Pete was born April 27, 1954 in Scottsbluff to Marcos and Ofilia (Herrera) Hernandez. He attended school at Mitchell where he excelled in track. Pete joined the National Guard following high school and served for eight years.

Pete primarily worked as a truck driver throughout his life. He also spent some time working in Black Forest, Colorado caring for Arabian horses. Pete volunteered in later years as a van driver for senior citizens in the Wheatland area.

His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Pete was very athletic and enjoyed jogging and weightlifting prior to his ill health.

Pete was a jokester and his sense of humor will be lovingly remembered. He loved kids, especially his grandchildren, and had a reputation as the favorite uncle of the family. He will be missed by all.

Survivors include his children, Tina Lewis and Pedro Hernandez Jr. both of Vancouver, WA and Andrea Martinez of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Angel Hernandez, Tyla Lewis, Ciara Hernandez, Gabriel Lewis, Victoria Mendez, Pedro Hernandez III, Omero Mendez, Evan Mendez, Destiny Hernandez and Alex Benson all of Vancouver, WA; siblings, Gloria Chavez and Francis (Robert) Cardona both of Torrington, Jessica (Robert) Carabajal of Scottsbluff, Jose (Suzie) Hernandez of Wheatland, Santiago (Rachel) Hernandez of Torrington, Clare Hernandez of Colorado Springs and Alfonzo (Corina) Hernandez of Terrytown; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cruzita; and brother, Paul.