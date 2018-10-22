Peggy Baird, 62, Hay Springs

Peggy Baird, 62, of Hay Springs, passed away peacefully at her home, on Friday, October 19, 2018. Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. At Peggy’s request cremation has taken place at Bridgman Crematory in Scottsbluff. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Peggy was born August 27, 1956, at Coronado, California to Charles A. and Jacqueline J. (Casson) Adams. She grew up in Coronado, California and Scott Bluff County in the Mitchell area. She graduated from the WNCC School of Nursing in 1988 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at Scottsbluff Hospital. She then lived in Midland and Odessa, Texas for 27 years where she worked in hospitals, nursing homes and for hospice before returning to this area and making her home in Hay Springs.

Survivors include her sons, Chris (Blanca) Adams of Hay Springs, Robert (Autumn) Martin of Odessa, Texas, and Anthony (Hana) Leal of Alliance; seven grandchildren; her mother, Jacqueline (Lupe) Adams-Flores of Henry; siblings, Kevin Adams of Minatare, Kimberly (Carl) Arnott of North Carolina, Leslie (Larry) Sterkel of Scottsbluff, Liane Adams of Scottsbluff, Elizabeth (Chris) Sheffield of Indiana and Robert Adams of Scottsbluff.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Adams; and sister-in-law, Kay Adams.