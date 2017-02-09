Peggy L. Frey, 83, Scottsbluff

Peggy L. Frey, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held 10am on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 3pm at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Peg’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Peggy L Callihan Frey was born march 5, 1933 in Walsh, CO to Gilbert and Belle Callihan. She grew up and went to school in Colorado, graduating from Canon City High School in 1951. She married Jim Beatty in Springfield, CO on July 13, 1952 and was blessed with two children; Bruce and Lila. Peg became a member of Eastern Star in Fort Collins, CO in 1959 and was Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls from 1971-1973 and received the Grand Cross of Color in 1975. In 1965 she graduated from Poudre Valley School of Practical Nursing where she practiced nursing until 1982 when she first retired.

Peg was united in marriage to Dick Frey on Feb 13, 1975 and was blessed with two bonus children; Wendell and Judy. Dick was the love and light of her life. The lived in Fort Collins, CO until 1983 when she and Dick moved to Brawley, CA where she worked as a secretary to the principal at the Junior High School. In 1990, they both retired and moved to Mitchell, NE. Since retirement, she did all the things she didn’t have time to do while working full-time. She opened Silhouettes Dress Shoppe in Mitchell in August 1993, but had to close in December 1995 due to hip problems. In January 1995, she became Secretary/Office Manager at Federated Church in Mitchell and continued until October 2002. In November 2002, she transferred her membership to Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff.

In June of 2003, Peg and Dick sold their home in Mitchell and moved to Scottsbluff into a smaller space that they loved. They truly enjoyed their retirement and traveled a lot, mostly on Bus Tours the called “No Brainer Vacations”. She loved to play bridge. She enjoyed her bible study group and participating in Study Circle activities.

Peg was many things to many people. She was a kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, grand and great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. She touched our hearts, warmed our souls, and brought joy to those around her. She was affectionately called Granny by her grand and great grandchildren. Her happiest times were being surrounded by family and friends, cooking and sharing her home.

Peg was very much an American who instinctively struggled to help achieve those basic decencies and freedoms she so believed in. She grieved about prejudices and poverty, injustice and indignities, ungodliness and sinfulness. She worked, married, mothered, gave, took, tried, failed, loved, lost, despaired, triumphed and then she died. When she left us, she was ready; she was “used up” and grateful for a life well lived and is now rejoicing in her Heavenly home.

Peg is survived by her husband Dick Frey; children Lila (Jim) Gronau of Mesquite, TX, Judy (Rick) Keller of Gering, NE and Wendell Frey of Oakland, CA; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, plus many more wonderful friends.

Her parents, parents in law, four sisters, one brother, one niece, three nephews, three sisters in law, three brothers in law, all of her aunts, uncles and several cousins.