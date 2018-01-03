Pete B. Moreno, 68, Grand Island

Pete B. Moreno, 68, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. A vigil service will be Sunday at 6 pm at the church.

Pete was born on January 30, 1949 in Scottsbluff, NE, son of Juan and Augustina (Bravo) Moreno.

Pete’s memory is cherished by his wife, Carmen of Grand Island; children, Peter (Kim Sturgeon) Moreno of Scottsbluff, Carina (Pete) Moreno-Perales of Grand Island, Adam (Priscilla Lopez) Moreno of Gering and Rebecca Moreno of Grand Island; brothers, John (Henrietta) Moreno of Scottsbluff, Joe (Nena) Moreno of San Diego, CA., Robert (Geri) Moreno of Cheyenne, WY., David (Yolanda) Moreno of Perris, CA., Alex (Clara) Moreno of Gibbon and Vincent (Nora) Moreno of Gering; sisters, Barbara (Fernando) Lopez of Griffith, IN., Stella (Danny) Lopez of Scottsbluff, and Elizabeth Moreno of Gering; 14 grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George Moreno and sisters, Kathy Moreno, Mary Moreno and Carmen Rhyne.

Pete was raised and received his education in Gering. He was active in Football, Wrestling and Track until graduating in 1967.

Following graduation, Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 9, 1967 and served in the Vietnam War. Pete was united in marriage to Carmen Segura on May 30, 1969 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. They were stationed in San Diego and returned to Nebraska after his honorable discharge on September 29, 1971.

Pete was a Nebraska State Patrolman stationed in Grand Island, Troop C, from 1971 to 1987. He was promoted to Criminal Investigator and relocated to Scottsbluff until his retirement as a sworn officer in 1999. He worked as a civilian for the Nebraska State Patrol as a Crime Analyst until 2013.

Pete’s love of softball began in Grand Island as he led the Bravo women’s slow pitch softball team to Nationals in 1983. He umpired softball in Grand Island and began organizing men’s, women’s and co-ed leagues in Scottsbluff soon after his relocation. In 1994, the City of Scottsbluff honored Pete in recognition of his contribution to the revitalization of softball in the twin cities, renaming the championship field at Lacy Park, the “Pete B. Moreno Field”. He was the District 1 State Commissioner and Umpire in Chief for many years. He was awarded the Znamenacek and the National Indicator Fraternity award. He shared his passion and knowledge of umpiring with both of his sons and countless others.

Besides sharing his love of softball with his family, Pete enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports which always had to include hot dogs, popcorn, and ice cream. Pete always looked forward to a trip to the casinos. The 4th of July was a favorite time of the year for Pete as he would plan an extensive fireworks display. Pete adored his family and get-togethers were filled with laughter.