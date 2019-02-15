Petra Magdaleno, 69, Scottsbluff

Petra Magdaleno, 69 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

A Rosary will be Saturday, February 16, at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Mass following immediately. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the Magdaleno family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Petra was born on March 2, 1949 in Scottsbluff, NE to Albert and Carmen (Gamino) Montanez, Sr. She married the love of her life, Gilbert Magdaleno, Sr. They resided in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and raised their two children Gilbert Magdaleno Jr and Melissa Carrillo.

She is survived by her husband Gilbert Magdaleno, Sr., sisters Lola Gonzales and Connie Resendiz; brother Gabino Montanez, Jr.; son Gilbert Magdaleno, Jr. and daughter Melissa Carrillo.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert Montanez, Sr., mother Carmen Gamino, step father Robert Parks, brothers Albert Montanez, Jr and James Montanez, Sr.