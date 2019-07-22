Phillip Morehead, 74, Bayard

Funeral Services for Phillip Morehead, 74, of Bayard, Nebraska, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with Pastor Phil Found officiating. Inurnment will be at the Bayard Veteran’s Circle in Bayard, Nebraska on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM with military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born on April 12, 1945 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to George and Lydia Morehead and received his early education in Bayard, graduating from Bayard High School.

Shortly after graduating from high school, Phil joined the United States Army and served his Country faithfully during the Vietnam War era.

Phil’s first love was farming. That love was followed closely by his love for his pets and coin collecting. When he could get away, Phil enjoyed camping, fishing, and stock car races.

Survivors include his sons Paul Morehead, Chris Morehead (wife Angi), and John Morehead (wife Kristi). He was blessed with many grandchildren: Andrea Alsidez (husband Auggie), Laura Morehead, August Morehead, Alyssa Morehead, Dustin Thomas (wife Sarah), Tyler Thomas, Leann Messina (husband Randy), and Payton Morehead. Phil was also fortunate to have 11 great-grandchildren: Amara, Dominic, Matthew, Anthony, Denver, Leighton, Grant, Harper, Brynn, Nate, and Beckham.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lydia Morehead and his brother Steve Morehead.