Phyllis Agnes Mott, 87, Scottsbluff

Phyllis Agnes Mott, 87, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.

Phyllis was born on February 15, 1932 to Oscar and Hazel (Shelton) Ingraham. She attended Lyman High School and continued her education at Scottsbluff Jr. College and Chadron State College receiving a Bachelor’s in education.

Phyllis married Milton Lee Mott on September 4, 1949. This union was blessed by three daughters, Susan, Ruth, and Nancy.

Phyllis taught at Lake Alice, Cedar Canyon, Lyman and Mitchell throughout her teaching career. She was a member of WestWay Christian Church and a lifetime member of the Nebraska Education Association. Phyllis enjoyed reading and quilting in her spare time. She and Milton loved traveling together. Phyllis always looked forward to spending time with family often cooking wonderful meals for them.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Susan (Robert) Michal, Ruth (Randy) Taylor, and Nancy (Mark) Korell, all of Scottsbluff. She is also survived by grandchildren, Randy (Jennifer) Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL, Brad (Michele) Korell of Huron, SD, Brian (Julie) Korell of Springfield, IL, Greg (Melissa) Taylor of Rochester, MN, and Jordan (Jessica) Michal of Minatare; great grandchildren, Aleesa, Austen, and Aden Korell, Melady (Jonathon) Hofer and Isaac Korell, Madeleine, Nick, Amelia Hanna, Addison Taylor, and Jozlynn and Jayden Michal; sister, Ruth (Bob) Strecker of Minatare; along with many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Mott; parents, Oscar and Hazel Ingraham; brothers, Orville and Ezra; and sister, Olive.

Phyllis was much loved by family and friends, and will be forever missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the nurses and staff of Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regional West Hospice for their compassion and dedicated, loving care for Phyllis.