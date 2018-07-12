Phyllis J. Howard, 84, Kimball

Phyllis J. Howard, 84, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Alan Foutz officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave condolences and stories of remembrance for the family. Memorials may be given in memory of Phyllis to the Farmers Day Fun Run. The services for Phyllis have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Phyllis Jean Howard was born in Mullen, Nebraska on May 5, 1934, the daughter of Lyle and Gladys (Van Deusen) Furrow. She went to country school thru the 8th grade and graduated from the Mullen High School in 1951. She was married to William Bruce Howard in Hot Springs, South Dakota on July 24, 1951 and to this union William Lyle, Terry John, Lloyd Elliott, Ronald Eugene, Jean Leann, Patricia Mae, Leroy Dale and Debra Lynn were born. They lived mostly in Nebraska and spent 2 years in Toledo, Oregon. They moved to Kimball in 1957 where she lived until the time of her death. Phyllis worked for the Kimball Laundry and Dry Cleaners for 38 years and held numerous other jobs including working for George Risk Industries as a janitor for many years and she also worked on the assembly line for 12 years. She retired in February of 2017. Phyllis worked hard her whole life to help raise her children. She enjoyed walking and jogging and participating in the Farmer’s Day Fun Run for over 20 years. Phyllis ran her first BolderBoulder fun run when she turned 50 and participated in that for more than 20 years. She also enjoyed walking to work every morning. She enjoyed climbing the Scottsbluff Monument with her grandkids. She enjoyed spending her free time with her children and grandchildren. She liked traveling to family reunions with her cousins. She loved watching football and was a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos.

Survivors include her children William “Bill” (Vivian) Howard of Lincoln, NE., Lloyd Howard of Kimball, NE., Ronald “Ron” (Michele) Howard of Gering, NE., Jean McCown of Colorado Springs, CO., Patricia (Wayne) Gilbert of Kimball, NE., Leroy (Marie) Howard of Queen Creek, AZ., and Debra (Bill) Grant of Kimball, NE; brothers Clifford Furrow of Alliance, NE., John (Jan) Furrow of Mullen, NE; sister Pauline LeMay of Ft. Collins, CO; brother-in-law Don Baldwin of Mitchell, OR; 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lyla Baldwin and Georgia Oien, sister-in-law Jean Marie “Pat” Furrow, 2 infant sisters and her son Terry John Howard.