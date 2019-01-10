Preston Frederick Hogeland, 88, Fort Collins

Preston Frederick Hogeland, Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Jan 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the age 88.

Preston was born February 25, 1930 in Bloomington, Nebraska, the 9th of 10 children born to John and Anna Hogeland. The family lived in Franklin, NE and later Alma, NE where he graduated from Alma High School in 1938, and where he met his future wife Dolores Lewis.

Preston and Dee were united in marriage on September 3rd, 1950 and enjoyed 68 years of happiness and raised 4 children together.

Throughout the marriage they owned and operated businesses in Alma, Chadron and Sidney NE. He worked long hours but was able to enjoy hunting, camping and golf. Upon retirement he and Dee enjoyed RVing to Arizona in the winters, and moving several times before settling on Fort Collins, Colo. Here they met many new friends and enjoyed an active retirement lifestyle. To their delight, the family grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preston cherished and enjoyed the time spent with the new generations and was a wonderful grandfather.

Preston was kind, caring and a true gentleman. He enjoyed home improvement projects throughout the years and continued helping anyone who needed help with a project.

Preston is survived by his wife Dee of Fort Collins, CO, daughters Kay (Rick) of Omaha, NE, Kelly of Fort Collins, CO and Lisa (Mimi), of Seattle, WA and son Tim of Richmond, VA, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his sister Gladys Meyer of Alma NE. Preston was predeceased by his parents, 4 brothers, John, Roy, Ernest and Robert, and 4 sisters, Bertha, Ruby, Dorothy and Amy. He will be truly missed.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service in Fort Collins is planned for Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the at C. B. & Potts Collindale Golf Course, 1441 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins Colorado.

A private internment service will take place in Alma, Nebraska.