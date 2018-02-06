Quentin “Bud” Morse, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on February 2, 2018. He was born June 25, 1931 in Scottsbluff to Chester and Eleanor (Dean) Morse. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School and went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1950, dedicating the next 4 years of his life fighting for his country aboard the USN LST 772. After the war, Bud married Patricia Anne Page in 1955. Together, they had 2 daughters and 1 son. Bud was employed by Witschy’s Oil Company as an office manager for five years. In 1960, he began working at the First National Bank in Mitchell. In 1976, Quentin (along with Leroy Morse, Ken Hubbs, and Charlie Lee) purchased the Mitchell bank. After they sold the bank in 1986, he worked as a realtor in Scottsbluff. In 1993, Bud and Patty retired to Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Bennett, Colorado in 2006. Shortly after moving to Colorado, Bud had a massive stroke and spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair. Bud’s special interests and hobbies included raising a family and caring for God’s creation through planting trees and spending time outside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting rocks and coins.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, sister Mary Coleman, brother Leroy, daughters, Debbie, Angie, and son, Jeremy.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with military honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Patty Morse 580 Columbine Drive Bennett, CO 80102.

“God has been faithful to me. I have a personal relationship with Jesus, an amazing family, wonderful friends, and a full life.” – Quentin “Bud” Morse