Rachel A. Hoffman, 76, Gering

Rachel A. Hoffman, 76, of Gering, passed away, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Rachel was born October 13, 1942, at Kadoka, South Dakota to Earl and Carol (Merchen) Grass. She grew up and attended schools in the Rushville-Chadron area. On February 14, 1960, she married Gerald W. Hoffman at Rushville. They lived in Rushville then Chadron. They resided in the Scottsbluff/ Gering area for several years before moving to Potter to own and operate Hoffman Processing. In 1985, they returned to Gering where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

She attended Western Nebraska Community College and received her nursing degree as a LPN. She then worked at the Scottsbluff Hospital and various nursing homes. She ended her career working at Northfield Villa.

Rachel enjoyed cooking, painting, drawing and horses. She was a former member of the Methodist Church, Eagle’s Club and Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her children, Stephanie Hoffman of Sunland, California, Todd (Florence) Hoffman of Gering, Terry (Denise) Hoffman of Ogallala and Tim (Tracy) Hoffman of Gering; brother, Stanley Grass of Lander, Wyoming; sisters, Barbara Hagerman of Upton, Wyoming and Phyllis Kearns of Rushville; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Sarah Hoffman; sister, Betty Balfany; and brothers, Wayne Grass and Alvin Grass.