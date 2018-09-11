Rachel E. Powers “Betty Schick”, 82, died September 4, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. There are no services scheduled. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rachel was born on the family farm to Manuel and Rachel (Kraft) Schick on December 26, 1935.

Survivors include her children, Bud Shipley and Dena Boylan; grandson, Ken Boylan; brothers, Manny, Dave and Ed Schick; and sisters, Ruth Hamburg and Judy Knotts.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Fred and William; and four sisters, Lydia, Mary, Rose and Patricia.