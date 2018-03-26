Rachel Meier, 92, formerly of Gering, died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. A private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Activities Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rachel was born August 30, 1925 in Scottsbluff to George and Charlotte (Borne) Gantz. She attended school in Huntley, Wyoming.

Rachel married Carl L. Meier on December 6, 1942 in Yoder, Wyoming. She became the loving mother of four children: Gary, Ron, Greg and Shari.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, reading and collecting dolls. Rachel also liked to play Bingo. She was a long time member of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff.

Survivors include her husband, Carl; son, Ron (Donna) Meier; daughter, Shari Hinze; sister, Haulda Weimer; grandchildren, Bruce (Tina) Meier, Renay Smith, Chris Meier, Shawna (Eddie) Meier Chavez; and numerous others including great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Greg and Gary; three brothers; and three sisters.