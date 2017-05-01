Ralph F. Parriott, 62, Bridgeport

Ralph F. Parriott, 62, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at his home. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at 2 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Bayard Cemetery in the Veterans Circle with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and the Bayard Honor Guard. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Ralph was born July 20, 1954 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to Ralph W. and Lydia (Asmus) Parriott. He received his education at Bayard. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge when he returned to the Valley. He attended heavy equipment operating at Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney. He worked the sugar beet campaign at the Bayard factor until its closing. He was a ditch rider for Alliance Irrigation District for the past 36 years.

Ralph is survived by his siblings: Myrtle Mason (Larry Teppert) of McGrew, Lydia “Robbie” (Ben) Schubert of Lena, IL, LeeRoy Parriott of Cheyenne, WY, and Jodene (Michael) Leach of Torrington, WY; and by his special nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Clifford.