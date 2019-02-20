Ralph “Humpy” H. Ernst, 99, Gering

Ralph “Humpy” H. Ernst 99, of Gering, started his “Best Day Ever!” on February 19th, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, Feb 22, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Ralph’s honor have been established to the church. Private family interment will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ralph was born on November 5th, 1919 to Fred and Otillia (Meyer) Ernst in St. Louis, MO. He grew up and received his education there. He married Emma Hill on October 14th, 1944 in St. Louis. He enlisted and served in the navy during World War II from 1942-1945. He retired from Swift and Company in 1977 as transportation and purchasing manager. He was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church for 52 years. He was affectionately known to all his friends in the valley as “Humpy” a member of the American Legion, an avid golfer and a lifelong St Louis Cardinal fan. In later years he enjoyed playing keno and having an “occasional” Michelob Ultra.

Ralph is survived by sons Robert (Cathy), Richard (Cathy), Ronald (Peggi), Raymond (Cindy) and Randall (Barb) Ernst and daughter Sandra (Tim) Hebbert, 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Emma, his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.