Ramon Rabago, 65, Lincoln

Ramon Rabago, 65, of Lincoln, NE went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at his home in Lincoln. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 10am – 2:30pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with graveside services to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Ramon was born on April 20, 1953 in Phoenix, AZ to Maria (Gutierrez) and Lupe Rabago Sr. He was one of 11 children and grew up in the Scottsbluff, NE area. After graduating high school he began working and traveling. He worked as a Construction Painter for most of his life, and recently retired. He was a workaholic and continued to help others. He traveled around the United States, living in many different states including Colorado and Arizona. He found his home in Lincoln, NE, though. He spent as much time as he could with his children: Ramon Valdez and Maria Rabago.

Survivors include: daughter Maria Rabago, son Ramon Valdez; sisters Louisa, Christine, Beatrice, and Angie; brothers David, Tito, Lupe, Marty, Pete, and George; and 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.