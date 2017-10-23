Randall “Wizard” Nelson, 62, rural Oshkosh

Randall “Wizard” Nelson, 62, of rural Oshkosh passed away October 18, 2017 at a friend’s home.

Cremation has taken place and there are no formal services planned.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Nelson family.

Randall Curtis Nelson was born on February 10, 1955 in Fairbanks, Alaska to William Roger and Norma Jean (Carr) Nelson. The family moved to Hemet, California where he attended school graduating in 1975.

In 1983 he was united in marriage to Debbie Sandall. Later that year Randy and Debbie moved to Colorado. They opened a body shop in Loveland that they owned and operated for 25 years.

In 2000 Wizard moved to Oshkosh and worked odd jobs. He enjoyed beer, Harleys, and good friends. He was always happy to have a car to work on.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Julie Nelson of Oshkosh, son, Wess Williams of Ault, Colorado, 4 grandchildren, Killian and Emma Williams of Ault and Cristian and Cayden Lyons of Oshkosh, friend, Sue Albee of Oshkosh, ex-wife, Debbie Nelson of Oshkosh, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, and many many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.