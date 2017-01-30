Ray A. Dunlap, 69, Scottsbluff

Ray A. Dunlap, 69, of Scottsbluff departed this life January 25, 2017 at his home. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no services. Memorials is his name may be directed to the Panhandle Humane Society or to the donor’s choice. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Ray was born November 15, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Clarence and Rachel (Deines) Dunlap. He attended both Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools and graduated from Gering High School.

Ray enjoyed going to yard sales and playing bingo and could be seen enjoying both with his mother until her health prevented her from getting out.

He is survived by two sisters Barbara Holland of Bridgeport, TX and Phyllis (Earl) Martin of Evanston, WY; one son Robert Dunlap, seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His mother and father, brother Jerry Dunlap and brother in law John Holland preceded Ray in death.