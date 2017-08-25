Raymond H. Steyer, 92, Gering

Raymond H. Steyer, 92, of Gering, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2017 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with Ray’s wishes. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ray was born in Davenport, Nebraska on June 30, 1925 to Otis E. and Thelma (Moorhouse) Steyer. He graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1944. Ray joined the Army, serving at Fort Leavenworth as a medic. He returned home after his father passed away.

Ray married Marjorie J. Schwartz in 1948 and four children were born: Cynthia, Stephen, David and Ronald.

Ray worked for Swift Company and later took an electrical course and became a licensed electrician. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and as scout master he had numerous Eagle scouts. He also helped form Gering Organized Baseball.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Gering; children, Cynthia Ruhaack of Denver, Stephen (Terri) Steyer of Gering, David (Gayle) Steyer of Knoxville, TN and Ronald Steyer of Anchorage, AK; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; along with extended family members and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delfs Steyer; sister, Jo Ann Riddick; grandson, Eran Steyer; a son in law; and a daughter in law.